National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Tajikistan Meets to Introduce Priorities for the Upcoming Decade

Dushanbe, April 30, 2018 – Gender sensitivity has been identified among other challenges listed in the National Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy for 2019-2030, presented at the meeting of the National Platform for Risk Reduction today in Dushanbe Plaza.

Other challenges to tackle within the framework of this document, which aims to strengthen institutional and legal framework of the disaster risk management system on the national level, are unsustainable ecosystem management, leading to deforestation and land degradation, lack of coordination between different actors, working in the disaster risk reduction field, and unplanned and unregulated construction activities in disaster prone areas.

“The National Platform is a great opportunity to strengthen inter-ministerial coordination in tackling DRR challenges, but also to find synergies between REACT and National Platform in developing human centric risk reduction measures” Dr. Pratibha Mehta, UN Resident Coordinator a.i. and UNDP Resident Representative said.

The goals set within the National Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy, approved last December, are based on the analysis of progress attained in Tajikistan during the period of 1997-2018 and current strengths and weaknesses of the risk management process.

Representatives of nearly 40 ministries and agencies, international and donor organizations came together at the meeting, organized jointly by UNDP and the Committee of Emergency Situation and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan. The platform members emphasized the importance of integrated efforts in predicting possible risk of floods, conducting aero-visual survey and analysis of the epidemiological situation in Tajikistan.

“I am convinced that our joint efforts will foster achievement of the goals and objectives of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy for 2019-2030, and new DRR initiatives led by the development agencies will help to build resilient Tajikistan” Rustam Nazarzoda, Head of the Committee of Emergency Situation and Civil Defense under the Government (CoES) of the Republic of Tajikistan and Chair said.

In March 2012, the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Tajikistan was established as part of the State Commission for Emergency Situations of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan. The Platform serves a consultative and advisory body for coordination of activities of government entities and international organizations working on disaster risk management in Tajikistan. The capacity building of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction is supported by UNDP in Tajikistan with financial support from Swiss Office for Cooperation.

For more information please contact: Khursheda Aknazarova, Project Analyst, UNDP Disaster Risk Management Programme (Tel.: +992 (44) 6005922, E-mail: khursheda.aknazarova@undp.org).