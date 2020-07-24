Improving access of population of Tajikistan to adequately iodized salt project: Fact sheet

OBJECTIVES

UNICEF with USAID support aims at sustainable elimination of Iodine Deficiency Disorders through support for continued Universal Salt Iodization (USI). The emphasis of the support is on the establishment of a rigorous quality control and assurance system by major salt producers and government inspection agencies. The specific project objectives are: 1) Increase availability of adequately iodized salt (>90%) in the market; 2) Improve capacity of salt producers and inspection agencies in internal quality control and assurance system; and 3) Improved supervision and enforcement, monitoring and governance mechanism. The USAID supported interventions would complement and strengthen the USI effort of government organizations (Ministries of Industry, Health, Trade and Economic Development, Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, and Standard agency (Tajikstandard) and other agencies).

SITUATION AND SOLUTION

Iodine Deficiency Disorder is prevalent in Tajikistan, especially in the south and in mountainous areas. According to the 2016 Tajikistan Micronutrient Status Survey, the national median mean UIC (MUIC) for children 6-59 months and women of reproductive age (85.7 µg/L and 75 µg/L, respectively) was below the threshold value of 100 µg/L. For both groups, Sughd is the only region where the MUIC is above the threshold of 100.0 µg/l for adequate iodine level, and for both groups, iodine concentration had fallen substantially since 2009.

While the reasons for high levels of iodine deficiency continue to prevail and contributing factors require further investigation, efforts to promote iodine nutrition at national level needs to crucially continue as a priority. As such, the USAID fund aims to address the need for continued USI interventions with emphasis on establishment of a rigorous quality control and assurance system by major salt producers and government inspection agencies.

PROJECT ACCOMPLISHMENTS