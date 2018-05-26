Handover Ceremony of Search and Rescue equipment and machinery to the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defence

Dushanbe, 23 May 2018

On 23 May, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) handed over the Search and Rescue equipment and heavy machinery to the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defence under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan (CoES), procured within the framework of “Strengthening Preparedness and Response Capacities” project, funded by the Russian Federation - UNDP Trust Fund for Development.

The project was officially launched in August 2016, and focuses on the following: 1) establishment of a Unified Emergency Preparedness and Response System for emergency situations; and 2) strengthening search and rescue capacities. In this ceremony, UNDP handed over 173 units of light Search and Rescue equipment and two units of heavy machineries such as an excavator and a front loader for debris cleaning, in line with CoES capability building strategy.

During his speech Mr. Rustam Nazarzoda, Chairman of CoES, stated: “I express my sincere gratitude to the Government of the Russian Federation for the timely support in the form of rescue equipment and machinery. This equipment will help the Search and Rescue teams to carry out rescue work and save more people”.

In his turn, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Tajikistan, H.E. Mr. Igor Semyonovich Lyakin-Frolov said: “We are always ready to provide further support to Tajikistan.

Also, I would like to thank United Nations Development Programme in Tajikistan for the implementation of the project and I am sure we will continue this cooperation”.

Ms. Pratibha Mehta, UNDP Resident Representative, in her turn highlighted the importance of strengthening Disaster Risk Management in Tajikistan, and in particular she said that: “I’m sure that this equipment will help Search and Rescue teams to respond to a wide range of natural disasters that keeps the people in Tajikistan safe”.

In 2016, UNDP signed three new project documents with CoES and corresponding funding schemes agreed with the Government of Japan, the Russian Federation-UNDP Trust Fund for Development and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation for the implementation of projects to strengthen disaster risk reduction, preparedness and response capacities, as well as disaster risk governance in Tajikistan.

