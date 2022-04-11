The Government of Japan and UNDP renovated a search and rescue building of the Committee for Emergency Situations Tajikistan

The commissioning ceremony of the repaired building of the Republican Department of Specialized Search and Rescue Services of the Committee for Emergency Situations (CES) Tajikistan was held on April 4 in Dushanbe.

This support was implemented under the project “Strengthening Preparedness and Response Capacities”, signed between the CES, the Government of Japan, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in September 2016.

The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Committee, the Resident Representative of UNDP in Tajikistan Lenni Montiel, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Tajikistan Toshihiro Aiki, as well as several managers and representatives of international organizations, accredited in the republic.

CES Deputy Chairman Colonel Isozoda thanked the partners for the support in the process of building reconstruction and noted that the established conditions for rescuers would affect their service and the provision of emergency help to the population.

Guests inspected the newly renovated building and cabinets furnished with the necessary equipment.

The CES building consists of two floors in which there are specialized training classrooms, garages, and offices of the rescue unit staff. Classrooms and offices are furnished with all the necessary equipment.

At the end of the meeting, guests familiarized themselves with the special equipment inside the building.