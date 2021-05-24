GIEWS Country Brief: Tajikistan 24-May-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Overall favourable weather conditions for 2021 winter cereals

Near-average cereal output obtained in 2020

Prices of wheat flour in April near or below year-before levels

Harvesting of the 2021 winter cereal crops (mainly wheat), which were planted between September and mid-November 2020, will begin in June. Weather conditions have been overall favourable during the season, resulting in near-average vegetation conditions in most crop lands (see ASI map). On 11 May 2021, heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides in some areas of the main cereal-producing Khatlon Region, with damages to standing crops, roads and buildings. Planting of the 2021 spring wheat and spring barley crops, to be harvested from September, was completed in April under overall beneficial weather conditions. Planting of the 2021 maize crop is ongoing and the harvest is expected to begin in October.

Harvesting of the 2020 cereal crops was completed last November. According to the Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) carried out by FAO, WFP, the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) and the Agency on Statistics (AoS) under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan (see full report on GIEWS website), the 2020 aggregate cereal output is estimated at a near-average level of 1.3 million tonnes. Production of wheat is set at a near-average level of 846 000 tonnes, while the output of barley is estimated at 150 000 tonnes, about 10 percent above the average level and production of maize is set at 182 000 tonnes, 10 percent below average.

Prices of wheat flour in April remained at generally high levels

Retail prices of first grade wheat flour, despite declining between November 2020 and April 2021, remained around the generally high levels reached after rising between March and May 2020, in response to a spike in consumer demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also supported by the depreciation of the local currency.

Prices of potatoes, another important food staple, have been following an overall increasing trend since September 2020, in line with the seasonal tendency, but in April 2021 were well below the record levels of the corresponding month a year before.