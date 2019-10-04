04 Oct 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Tajikistan 04-October-2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 04 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (110.63 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Cereals output estimated at near-average level in 2019

  • Near-average cereal imports forecast in 2019/20

  • Prices of wheat flour increased in September Cereals output estimated at near-average level in 2019

Harvesting of the 2019 winter and spring crops was completed in late August and end-September, respectively, under favourable weather conditions. The aggregate cereals output, mainly wheat, is estimated at near average 1.25 million tonnes. Production of wheat in 2019 is set at 830 000 tonnes, just above the five-year average, on account of adequate and well-distributed precipitation during the season. By contrast, maize output is estimated at 175 000 tonnes, about 10 percent below the average level due to a below-average area planted.

Sowing of the 2020 winter crops is ongoing under favourable weather conditions and it is expected to finalize by late November.

Near-average cereal imports forecast in 2019/20 The country relies heavily on imports to meet its cereal consumption needs and wheat represents more than 90 percent of the cereal imports.
Given the favourable output of the 2019 harvest, import requirements of cereals in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 1.1 million tonnes, close to the five-year average level. Due to improved local milling capacities, imports of wheat grain have been increasing, while purchases of wheat flour have decreased by almost 90 percent during the last ten years.

Prices of wheat flour increased in September Retail prices of wheat flour remained virtually unchanged between April and August 2019, amid stable export quotations from Kazakhstan, the main wheat grain and wheat flour supplier to the country. Prices of wheat flour seasonally increased in September by about 8 percent.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.