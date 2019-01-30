30 Jan 2019

Flood Disaster Risk Reduction Manual for Tajikistan

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 28 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.52 MB)Part I: Flood Management Guideline
preview
Download PDF (4.44 MB)Part II: Hydraulic Calculations with Step-by-Step Example
preview
Download PDF (16.06 MB)Part III: Best Management Practice Examples

This flood management manual builds on the Flood Green Guide developed by the World Wildlife Fund, and is streamlined according to the requirements of Tajikistan. It is developed to help flood managers, authorities, communities, engineers and practitioners who are involved in flood management and flood alleviation. In addition, this document tries to consolidate the measures undertaken by various NGOs who have engaged in nature-based solutions in Tajikistan.

This manual is subdivided into three parts.

  • Part I: Flood management guideline

  • Part II: Hydraulic calculations with step-by-step example

  • Part III: Best management practice examples

​Part I provides a short overview of flooding in Tajikistan, as well as a course of action for planning measures and an analysis of structural and non-structural measures. Section 3 is dedicated to data availability. This section is also meant for assisting practitioners who want to make use of publicly available data sources. Part II is written for those who want to assess rain intensity, flood peaks, flood volume and flow paths. This part also delves into hands-on practice in hydrology and hydraulics, which is useful in the context of floods and designing risk reduction measures when contending with sparse data. Part III gives an overview of good management examples that practitioners have already implemented in Tajikistan.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.