Final network meeting of Tajikistan Water Supply and Sanitation Project held in Tajikistan

Dushanbe, 18 May 2022 – Tajikistan Water Supply and Sanitation (TajWSS) Network of Stakeholders conducted its final meeting in Dushanbe. The meeting brought together representatives of key government stakeholders, line ministries and state committees, project and development partners, beneficiary organizations, civil society institutions, and the private sector to present results of the project.

In 2009, UNDP in partnership with OXFAM International in Tajikistan and with the generous support of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation launched the TajWSS Project with the aim to improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation in rural areas. The same year, the TajWSS Network was established as a platform of stakeholder organizations to address sustainability and effectiveness of the water supply and sanitation in the country.

UNDP’s role in TajWSS project has been to strengthen and support the policy reform process and institutions which play important roles in the development of a well-functioning rural drinking water supply and sanitation sub-sector. At the same time, UNDP has been supporting broader discussion on water reforms through its other initiatives, in which the drinking water sector carries significant importance.

Some of the major achievements to date on the policy improvement led by the UNDP are:

Adoption of the Law on Drinking Water Supply and Wastewater Disposal (2019), which provides a basic framework for legal guarantees, supplier accountability, economic regulation, and ownership rights. UNDP also supported the development of multiple by-laws as mechanisms for the implementation of the given law.

Adoption of the standards and norms for design and construction of rural drinking water supply and sanitation systems; by-laws, norms, and regulations in the area of sanitation, health and hygiene; financing and investment climate improvement policies, including guidelines on full-cost recovery tariff setting for rural water supply and sanitation systems, and recommendations on decentralization and demonopolization of the rural water supply.

Development of policy briefs for drinking water supply and sanitation sector reform, full-cost recovery tariff policy improvement, norms and standards for design and construction of WS systems, and improving sanitation, health and hygiene in rural Tajikistan.

UNDP Tajikistan remains committed to supporting the government of Tajikistan in its further efforts to improve access to safe drinking water and extends its gratitude to representatives of the relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities, Oxfam Tajikistan and its long-term donor and development partner Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation for a successful and impactful collaboration within the framework of this project.