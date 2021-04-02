The Farmer-to-Farmer -- Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia Project

Project Objective

Within the U.S. Government’s Feed the Future initiative Farmer-to-Farmer -- Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia Project generates rapid, sustained, and broad-based economic growth through short-term technical assistance in agriculture. Highly qualified American technical specialists come to Tajikistan for two-to-three-week assignments and work closely with farmers, agribusinesses, and institutions to share important knowledge and skills.

Situation and Solution

Most production comes from small farms, many of which produce inconsistent quality and quantities to meet market demand, and many small-scale farmers lack the knowledge and expertise to improve their harvests. The project helps farmers, agribusinesses, women entrepreneurs, and agricultural education and advisory services to advance economic growth by bringing technology and farming methods through volunteer American agricultural specialists.

The project works in the Feed the Future geographic focus area of Khatlon. Over the next five years, it will host 69 agricultural experts to support technology modernization and organizational development of small farms and agribusinesses, improve trade of fruits and vegetables, and encourage food processors to purchase and use local produce rather than imports.

Major Accomplishments

During the past year, volunteers worked directly with over 1103 farmers, and accomplished 13 assignments in the following sectors: