22 Feb 2019

The European Union supports the implementation of the Zarafshon Irrigation Rehabilitation and River Basin Management Project with an additional 10M EUR

Report
from European Commission
Published on 21 Feb 2019 View Original

In February 2019, the European Union contributed with an additional 10 Million EUR to the Single-Donor Trust Fund for the rehabilitation of the water management and irrigation systems in the Zarafshon river basin area.

In February 2019, the European Union contributed with an additional 10 Million EUR to the Single-Donor Trust Fund which it is jointly implementing with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank), for the rehabilitation of the water management and irrigation systems in the Zarafshon river basin area.

The objective of the project, with a total EU funding volume of EUR 15.6 Million for the implementation period 2016 - 2021, is to improve livelihoods by enhancing food security through an increased production of agricultural products, and in generating additional incomes and strengthening the institutional framework of irrigation planning and its management in the Zarafshon river basin of Tajikistan. The beneficiaries of the project are Water Users Associations, dehkan farms and rural households, the Agency on Land Reclamation and Irrigation, as well as the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

Through the project, which has a coverage of some 30,000 hectares, it is expected that the water infrastructure in the Zarafshon river basin will improve, in notably covering some 21,000 hectares with water volumetric management systems, as well as cleaning and rehabilitating some 1.100 km of irrigation canals. The project will also reabilitate13 water pump stations, 28 vertical wells, 58 water control structures, 5 irrigation and pipe networks, as well as 4 river bank protection sections. Finally, Water User Associations and the Agency for Land Reclamation and Irrigation will be strengthened through trainings for their staff.

