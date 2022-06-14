European Union-funded Project Strengthens Resilience of Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, 17-18 May – Through financial support from the European Union, the city of Dushanbe and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) conducted two self-assessment workshops focused on disaster resilience. The Disaster Resilience Scorecards, tools of the global initiative Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR2030), were used at the workshops to provide a set of assessments that allow local governments to assess their disaster resilience, and identify gaps and strengths, laying the foundation for the local strategy development.

The assessments were conducted within the frames of the EU-funded “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia” initiative, as well as the membership of the city of Dushanbe in the MCR2030 initiative. The assessments are part of the longer-term process of disaster resilience assessments and local disaster resilience strategy development of the city of Dushanbe, in line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The self-assessments are being carried out by the members of the Technical Working Group established by the city of Dushanbe, consisting of representatives of the local and national government. The workshops are hands-on exercises following an introductory meeting conducted earlier. The workshops were also attended by the EU Delegation to Tajikistan and UN partners.

In the first self-assessment workshop, participants worked on the “Preliminary Disaster Resilience Scorecard” assessment, aimed at establishing a baseline measurement of the city’s current level of disaster resilience as well as to increase awareness and understanding of resilience challenges across relevant stakeholders. The second workshop, conducted with the support of the World Health Organization, used the “Public Health System Resilience Scorecard”, aimed at strengthening the coverage of public health issues and consequences in disaster risk management.

The workshops successfully introduced participants to the foundations of local resilience building, and they were able to identify disaster resilience gaps and assess the current policy and practices for strengthening the city’s resilience.

The workshops were conducted at a pivotal time, just weeks before the Seventh Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, the world’s foremost gathering on reducing disaster risk and building the resilience of communities and nations.

Mr. William Lindberg, Programme Manager of the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Tajikistan, said: “Disaster Risk Management is an important part of the European Green Deal, the EU’s Strategy for Central Asia and the new Global Gateway strategy. Together with our Member States, we are providing a broad response to disasters, ranging from finance and medium and long term technical assistance and capacity building to partner country authorities, to short-term rapid response action to support humanitarian needs in the aftermath of natural disasters. We are fully committed to support Tajikistan to develop a robust DRM sector that is ready to meet potential future disasters, stemming not least from climate change.”

Mr. Sulaimon Shamsizoda, Head of the Department of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense in the city of Dushanbe, noted: “In recent years, the Republic of Tajikistan has worked to increase the country's capacity in the field of disaster risk management and to fulfill obligations under the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. As part of this process, Tajikistan has adopted a new disaster risk reduction strategy. In this regards, I would like to highlight that the Committee for Emergency Situations of Dushanbe is successfully carrying out different activities aiming to strengthen the city's resilience. We hope to continue our work on resilience-building with different partners in future.”

Mr. Abdurahim Muhidov highlighted that “the city of Dushanbe is developing very fast. It is very important to strengthen the city’s safety and environmental friendliness, and resilience to existing and emerging hazards, and to integrate these considerations into the city’s overall development plan. These preventive measures provide safe and comfortable conditions for the residents of the city and ensure the proper functioning of its infrastructure”.

Background information

The EU-funded “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia” initiative, delivered by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), aims to support countries in the region to implement Sendai Framework priorities. The project supports the strengthening of national and regional coordination in DRR and the development of national disaster loss accounting systems. At the local level, the project supports development of disaster resilience strategies of capital cities, and community level disaster risk reduction. The EU has committed EUR 3,750,000 for the three-year implementation of this initiative.

MCR2030 is a unique cross-stakeholder initiative improving local resilience by making cities safer, preventing risks and promoting innovation and investments. Building on the Making Cities Resilient Campaign which began in 2010, MCR2030 welcomes cities, local governments as well as any other parties wishing to help cities prosper through advocacy, knowledge-sharing and city-to-city networks.

