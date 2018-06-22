The EU provides emergency relief to flood victims in Tajikistan

Dushanbe, 22 June 2018 – Following the devastating floods that struck southern Tajikistan in May, the European Commission has allocated €60,000 (approximately TJS 63,000) in humanitarian funding to bring emergency assistance to communities affected by the disaster.

The aid will directly meet the immediate needs of 500 flood-affected families (2,500 people) through the provision of essential items, including bedding, kitchen sets and mud-cleaning tools for a period of three months. In addition, the hygiene information needs of flood-affected people will be addressed, including hygiene awareness sessions conducted to avoid the spread of waterborne diseases.

This EU funding supports the Tajik Red Crescent Society in delivering much-needed relief assistance to families who were affected and had their homes damaged/destroyed and lost their home properties.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Between 16 and 21 May, heavy and prolonged rains caused floods in the southern part of Tajikistan affecting 9 villages in 2 districts of Khatlon Province. At least 6 people were killed, 1,145 households (5,725 people) were heavily affected, and infrastructure was damaged or destroyed.

Background

The European Union together with its Member States is the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity towards people in need around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and man-made crises. The European Commission through its European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) helps over 120 million victims of conflicts and disasters every year. For more information, please visit ECHO's websitehttp://ec.europa.eu/echo/.

The European Commission has signed a EUR 3 million humanitarian contribution agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Federation's Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF). Funds from the DREF are mainly allocated to “small-scale” disasters – those that do not give rise to a formal international appeal.

The Disaster Relief Emergency Fund was established in 1985 and is supported by contributions from donors. Each time a National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society needs immediate financial support to respond to a disaster, it can request funds from the DREF. For small-scale disasters, the IFRC allocates grants from the Fund, which can then be replenished by the donors. The contribution agreement between the IFRC and ECHO enables the latter to replenish the DREF for agreed operations (that fit in with its humanitarian mandate) up to a total of EUR 3 million.

For further information, please contact: Pierre Prakash, Regional Information Officer for Asia and the Pacific, European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO): Pierre.Prakash@echofield.euPierre.Prakash@echofield.eu