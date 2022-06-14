EU-Funded Consultation Workshop Validates the Results of Tajikistan’s Disaster Risk Management System Capacity Assessment and Action Plan

DUSHANBE, May 11 – The Government of the Republic of Tajikistan’s Committee of Emergency Situations and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), with financial support from the European Union, conducted a consultative workshop to discuss the results and planned actions to strengthen the country’s Disaster Risk Management System. Participants included a wide range of stakeholders from different sectors engaged in disaster risk reduction in Tajikistan, including national and international organizations in the country.

Today’s workshop included the presentation and validation of the results of the comprehensive disaster risk management system capacity assessment workshop, held in October 2021, where experts from the Tajikistan National Platform on DRR, ministries and state agencies, research organizations and international development partners, learned about the Disaster Risk Management System capacity assessment methodology and process, applied it to their own context, and made proposals for future capacity building. Based on the validated results, participants discussed recommendations for an action plan for building the capacity of the Disaster Risk Management System for a period up to 2030, as well as the mid-term planning for the implementation of the National DRR Strategy of Tajikistan (2022-2024).

Background information

The EU-funded “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia” initiative, delivered by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), aims to support countries in the region to implement Sendai Framework priorities. The project supports the strengthening of national and regional coordination in DRR and the development of national disaster loss accounting systems. At the local level, the project supports development of disaster resilience strategies of capital cities, and community level disaster risk reduction. The EU has committed EUR 3,750,000 for the three-year implementation of this initiative.

