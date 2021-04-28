Erenler Sofrası is in Tajikistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has provided 27 tonnes of food aid to 1,000 needy families in Tajikistan during Ramadan.

The food distribution, which has been initiated by TİKA under the name Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program, has been completed in the Rudaki and Ayni regions of Tajikistan. The aid packages have been delivered to 500 needy families in these regions with the cooperation of the Tajikistan State Social Agency and local municipalities.

In the upcoming days, in cooperation with the Tajikistan State Social Agency and local municipalities, food packages will keep on being delivered to needy families in the Dushanbe, Darvaz and Horasan regions. The aid is planned to be provided mostly for the war veterans in Dushanbe.

Since TİKA began its activities in Tajikistan in 1992, they carried out around 500 projects in education, health, agriculture, employment and corporate capacity development in order to improve the life standards of the community by taking into consideration the development needs and aims of the country.

This year, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) plans to provide Ramadan aid for 87 countries around the world as part of the Erenler Sofrası concept. Instead of the traditional iftar programs of TİKA, the aid programs are being carried out as food delivery programs just as it was done in 2020, revised for the pandemic conditions.