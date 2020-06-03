COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report #9, 1 June 2020

Tajikistan situation overview

• As of 1 June 2020 a total of 4013 labaratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 (47 deaths) have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MoHSP). While 2089 people reported to have recovered, another 1814 remain under medical supervision. Additionally, MoHSP reports a total of 1758 active pneumonia cases.

• Four additional laboratories for COVID-19 testing have been established in Tajikistan. The additional laboratories are in Dushanbe, Bokhtar, Kulob and Khujand cities and built on the basis of the technical and human capacities of existing laboratories, strengthened with additional equipment and trainings.

• MoHSP revised the National Protocol on Clinical Management of COVID-19 and launched protocols for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at home.

• WHO and MoHSP continue consultations on establishment of the Public Health Emergency Operations Center within MoHSP to monitor, coordinate and communicate COVID-19 response activities in Tajikistan, to be supported by the WHO experts.

Closure of non-food (mainly clothing) markets and shopping malls, beauty salons and carwashes has been extended till June 15, 2020.

• Graduation examinations of the 9th and 11th grade schoolchildren, initially planned to be held in person during June 15 – 24, 2020 have been cancelled by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee on Covid-19. The Standing Committee decided that graduation certification of the graduates should be done on the bases of quarterly and annual marks of the schoolchildren.

• There are no formal restrictions for in-country movement. Nonetheless, authorities of GBAO and Sughd province have introduced some restrictions for public transport inside the oblasts and strongly advice to refrain from unreasoned travels with private vehicles. Travelers arriving to Khorog are advised to self-isolate for 14 days, register and be checked daily by healthcare services.

• No changes have been reported on status of borders. Airports remain closed, while railway routes remain open for cargo. Number of charter flights from Russian Federation, India, UAE have been organized to repatriate Tajikistan citizens.

• Staple food commodities were available in most monitored markets during the reporting week. The current week’s market monitoring observations are as follows:

o Central markets are operating at 30-40 percent capacity to provide access to staple food for the population; o Prices in several monitored markets increased for onions (7-32 percent), potatoes (10-38 percent) and bread (33.3 -67 percent);

o Compared to April 2019, prices remain high though this week’s prices were stable or slightly lower against monthly averages of April 2020;

o The demand for skilled and unskilled labour in the market has been declining and wages decreased by 10% from May to April 2020.

o More details can be found in Annex 1 - Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update.