COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report # 8, 25 May 2020

This report is produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator and OCHA HAT in collaboration with international partners. It covers the period of 18 - 24 May 2020. The next report will be issued on or around June 1, 2020.

Tajikistan situation overview

• As of 25 May 2020 (19:00 local time) a total of 3100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MoHSP). On the same date, MoHSP reported that in total 1395 patients have recovered from COVID-19, while another 2773 patients remain under medical supervision.

• On 20 May 2020, President and Prime Minister of Tajikistan accompanied by the Mayor of Dushanbe and a number of other officials inspected four temporary hospitals established through converting newly built state buildings into hospitals, as well as a mobile hospital. The mobile hospital was established on the stadium using 144 containers provided by the Government of Uzbekistan, along with other medical supplies to assist Tajikistan in COVID-19 response. Two temporary hospitals have ICUs and equipped with necessary medical equipment, including ventilators, and the mobile hospital is intended to be used as quarantine area and considered as contingency hospital.

• Group of doctors and experts form Uzbekistan, who were supporting Tajikistan healthcare staff in diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, completed their mission and left the country on 21 May 2020. Meanwhile, on 24 May a group of medical experts from China's northwestern Shaanxi Province comprising of 14 experts and doctors arrived for nine days to share experience and train local doctors on identification, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

• MoHSP has approved and launched protocols for treatment of COVID-19 patients at home.

• No mass prayer has been held on Eid-al-Fitr in the mosques on 24 May 2020. However, despite recommendations to avoid festive celebrations of Eid-al-Fitr, it is reported that food markets and shops were overcrowded, neglecting social distancing measures on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr.

• No changes have been reported on status of borders. Airports remain closed, while railway routes remain open for cargo. In efforts to implement a Plan of gradual and phased repatriation of Tajikistan citizens, a number of flights have been organized bringing citizens from Russian Federation, Turkey and Ukraine.

• As previously reported, large numbers of Tajikistan migrants in Russian Federation are significantly impacted by COVID-19 related measures imposed there, including having to pay fines despite a Presidential decree lifting need of taxes and patent registration for migrant workers. Furthermore, it is reported that the anti-migrant sentiment is growing in Russia and contributes to difficult climate for stranded Tajik citizens.

• Staple food commodities were available in most monitored markets during the reporting week, though the variety and quantity of vegetables and fruits are reportedly limited. Observations include:

o Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, only central markets are open and they operate on half-capacity to provide access to staple food for the population.

o In three of the five monitored markets, to cover increased wheat flour prices, bakeries are reducing the supply and the size of regular bread and naan (locally made bread) without changing original prices.

o Sale on credit is increasingly limited - in a small number of cases, retailers are selling food on credit to close friends and relatives only, while not accepting this for the general population due to the deteriorating economic situation.

o In Sughd market, dry fruit stalls are fully closed while fresh fruits are still available.

• Prices remained high in comparison with April 2019, though this week’s prices were the same or slightly lower against monthly averages of April 2020. More details can be found in Annex 1 - Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update.