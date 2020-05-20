COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report # 7, 18 May 2020

This report is produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator and OCHA HAT in collaboration with international partners. It covers the period of 12 – 17 May 2020. The next report will be issued on or around May 25, 2020.

• Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 exceeds 1500 people.

• WHO COVID-19 Technical Mission presented recommendations on strengthening COVID-19 response operation in Tajikistan.

Tajikistan situation overview

• As of 17 May 2020 (17:30 local time) a total of 1729 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MoHSP). On the same date MoHSP reported that 407 recovered patients during last 24 hours have been released from hospitals, while another 4016 patients remain in hospitals under medical supervision.

• WHO COVID-19 Technical Mission working in the country since May 1, confirmed that Tajikistan has entered a phase of community transmission and anticipated that case counts will continue to rise as the outbreak will evolve. Overview of the Mission activities, observations and recommendations have been presented to different groups, as well as to the general public through a Press Conference, which was held on 12 May 2020. The Press Statement of the Mission is provided in Annex 1.

• Although, there was no formal declaration of a “lockdown”, Dushanbe city authorities announced that around 512 000 citizens (out of total 863 000 people) are currently under quarantine measures. These include schoolchildren and students, employees of education facilities, employees and passengers of public transport (public transport decreased by 65%), as well as employees of civil services (decreased by 30%).

• On 15 May 2020, the Press Center of the MoHSP launched the Single National Information Portal on COVID19: covid.tj. “covid.tj”. The portal operates in Tajik and Russian and provides relevant information, including statistics, symptoms and prevention recommendations as well as hotline numbers.

• An Intellectual Medical Center has been established at MoHSP, where healthcare specialists from the regions can receive urgent on-line consultations on COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment from senior specialists of the Ministry, including resuscitators, pulmonologists, epidemiologists, and radiologists.

• Authorities of Sughd province introduced restriction for movement of private vehicles and public transport between districts and cities of the oblast. All travelers coming from Dushanbe to Khorog, GBAO are advised to stay at home for 14 days self-isolation.

• No changes have been reported on status of borders. Airports remain closed, while railway routes remain open for cargo. A number of charter flights occurred during the reporting period for repatriation of foreign citizens and for delivery of humanitarian aid.

• The lockdown in Russia and closure of the border led to sharp reduction in remittances. The President Emomali Rahmon declared that for the months of March and April 2020, remittances had decreased by 50%.

• Tajikistan citizens stranded in Russia are relying on individual compatriots, and families who transfer money from Tajikistan to Russia to cover their basic needs. Tajik civil society organizations wrote an official joint letter requesting the Tajikistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance to stranded migrants abroad.

• Staple food commodities were available in most monitored markets during the reporting week, though some concerning observations have been reported from regional markets: o Panjshanbe, the main food market in Khujand, was operational at half-capacity due to the pandemic with about 30 percent of retailers who sell staple commodities working; o In Khorog, GBAO, the situation with the food availability is improving due to intervention from Government, civil society and the community. In remote districts, however, the situation is less favorable due to the lean season and sharp decline in remittances, which has led to increased food purchases on credit with repayment delays, making it difficult for district retailers to deliver food to their local markets from Khorog central market. o In Bokhtar, it was reported that bakeries are no longer getting wheat flour on credit, which has forced them to manage all purchases with direct cash payment only while decreasing the size of bread produced.

• Prices remained high in comparison with April 2019, though this week’s prices were the same or slightly lower against monthly averages of April 2020. More details can be found in Annex 2 - Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update.