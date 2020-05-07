COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report # 5, 4 May 2020

This report is produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator and OCHA HAT in collaboration with international partners. It covers the period of 28 April - 4 May 2020. The next report will be issued on or around May 11, 2020

Tajikistan situation overview

• Government of Tajikistan announced first 15 cases of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID19 on 30 April, 2020.

• By 16.30 of 4 May, 2020, a total of 230 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths have been announced by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MoSHP).

• Another 3028 patients are admitted to hospitals throughout the country and remain under supervision of medical staff.

• WHO mission comprising of public health experts and epidemiologists arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on 1 May 2020. The mission has been invited at the request of the Government to support the Tajik authorities in managing the response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The mission will meet high-level officials, public health counterparts in Dushanbe and regions, civil society and media to assess the risks and assist in strengthening response mechanisms.

• Major public concerns are observed through various social media outlets (e.g; Facebook, Instagram and etc) about large number of pneumonia caused deaths, heavily overstretched hospitals, patients being refused to be admitted to hospitals and released from hospitals prior to full recovery, drastic lack of PPE for medical staff, as well as shortage of medicines in the drugstores.

• All secondary schools, kindergartens, non-food markets and trade centers are closed until 10 May 2020. University students, except for graduates have been released for summer vacations as of 4 May 2020 and graduating students will be released on 15 May 2020. Other public services (food markets, public transport, banks and etc.) are functioning in regular mode. Public events, including sports events, public meetings, cinema showings and theatre performances, have been temporarily banned throughout the country.

• Although, there was no formal declaration of “lockdown” or “quarantine” measures, Government has launched a “door to door” communication campaign (involving staff of different civil services) advising population to self-isolate to the extent possible. Mass disinfection of the streets, bus stops, park benches and apartment blocks with chlorine are on-going in major cities, including Dushanbe, Khujand, Bokhtar and others.

• Airports remain closed, while railway routes remain open for cargo. No changes on status of borders.

• Staple food commodities were available in all monitored markets during the reporting week.

• Prices have been moderated across the country, with some commodities prices increasing, such as cotton oil (5 percent), carrots (20 percent) and potatoes (6-14 percent), while onions prices decreased (20-40 percent) in some monitored markets during the reporting week compared to the previous week. This week’s prices remained high against monthly averages of March 2020 and March 2019. More details can be found in Annex 1 - Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update.

• Status of food commodities: WFP Safety Nets Alert Platform: https://snap.vam.wfp.org/index1.php • As reported previously numbers of migrants travelling to the Russian Federation for work have been stranded in Russian Federation unable to return, due to airport closures and travel restrictions. Although, Tajik diasporas in Russia rapidly reacted to this dire situation by providing housing, access to information and health services however their action can’t cover all the needs.