COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report # 4, 27 April 2020

Tajikistan situation overview

• All kindergartens and schools will be closed for an unscheduled vacation between 27 April and 10 May, 2020.

• All public events, including sports events, public meetings, cinema showings and theatre performances, have been temporarily banned throughout the country.

• Other public services (markets, public transport, banks and etc.) across the country are functioning in regular mode.

• Authorities of major cities, including Dushanbe and Khujand carry out the mass disinfection of the streets, bus stops, park benches and apartment blocks with chlorine. The work is mainly conducted during the evening and night.

• An increased public concern is observed linked to significant media attention on a number of recent pneumonia deaths in Tajikistan, sometimes accompanied by disturbing measures like burial at an undisclosed location or with a closed coffin and the quarantining of family members of the deceased.

• WHO expert mission to Tajikistan is being negotiated with the Government of Tajikistan, although dates are still not confirmed due to existing travel limitations.

• Airports remain closed, while railway routes remain open for cargo. Additional charter flights are being considered by Government to Germany, Turkey and Russia.

• The Chinese – Tajik border opened for humanitarian aid (especially cargo related to COVID19), while TajikAfghan border remain closed.

• Three border crossing points with Uzbekistan and another three with Kyrgyzstan are open for international cargo.

International trucks are unloaded in the terminal zone and goods are loaded onto local trucks. Drivers who enter Tajikistan are placed in 14-day quarantine in districts hospitals.

• Staple food commodities were available in all monitored markets during the reporting period.

• Price increases were observed for wheat flour (2 percent), vegetable oil (7percent), carrots (18 percent) and onions (11 percent) in some markets, and potatoes (7-68 percent) in all monitored markets during the reporting week compared to the previous week. Prices continued to fluctuate in the five monitored markets during the week and remained high against monthly averages of March 2020 and March 2019.

• In Khorog market, retailers reported that price control policies pursued by the government authorities leaves them with no choice but to decrease the supply of wheat flour to the market. During this reporting week, shortages were not observed but it was reported that the quality of wheat flour and potatoes currently available in the market is of lower quality when compared to the supplies of these commodities during previous weeks. More details can be found in Annex 1 - Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update.

• Status of food commodities: WFP Safety Nets Alert Platform: https://snap.vam.wfp.org/index1.php