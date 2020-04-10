COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report # 2, 10 April 2020

Tajikistan situation overview

No restrictions on mass gatherings in the country. All public services (markets, public transport, banks and etc), including all education facilities are functioning in regular mode. Authorities report that appropriate disinfection works are being undertaken regularly in all the public facilities.

Over the weekend of April 4 – 5, 2020 authorities placed the Central Hospital in Jabbor Rasulov district of Sughd oblast under quarantine after the death of a 61 y.o man who was being treated for pneumonia. This created rumors that the patient had died from COVID-19. MoHSP made an official statement that patient was tested negative for coronavirus twice before passing away. Relatives and health workers treating the patient, as well as health facilities were put in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Inter-city road communication is not restricted across the country, except of partial closure of roads to Ovchi-Qalacha and Khistevarz Jamoats of B. Gafurov district in the Sughd oblast. The villages of the named Jamoats are located directly on the border with Kyrgyzstan.

On April 10, 2020 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced temporary restrictions on the entry and exit of all foreign citizens and stateless persons through all checkpoints on the state border of the Republic of Tajikistan, except diplomatic corps, representatives of international organizations and financial institutions, as well as members of their families accredited in the Republic of Tajikistan. Those who enter, are placed in 14 days mandatory self-isolation under the supervision of employees of MoHSP.

Airports remain closed, while railway routes remain open for cargo. Only few charter repatriation flights are occurring by local and foreign air couriers.

Border crossing points with China and Afghanistan remain closed, while 3 border crossing points with Uzbekistan and another 3 with Kyrgyzstan are open for international cargo. International trucks are unloaded in the terminal zone and goods are loaded onto local trucks. Drivers who enter Tajikistan are placed in 14-day quarantine in districts hospitals.

As of 10 April 2020, staple food commodities are reportedly available in all Tajik markets with the exception of Khorog central market where a temporary stockout of wheat flour was reported from 3-7 April 2020.

During the reporting week, price fluctuations were observed in all five markets compared to the previous week, and prices remained high. Potato prices increased across all the markets up to 20 percent during the reporting week compared to previous week.

Status of food commodities: WFP Safety Nets Alert Platform: https://snap.vam.wfp.org/index1.php