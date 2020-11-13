COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report #18, 12 November 2020

This report is produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator and OCHA HAT in collaboration with international partners. It covers the period of 8 October – 9 November 2020. The next report will be issued on or around December 11, 2020.

Tajikistan situation overview

• As of 10 November 2020, the number of cumulative cases has increased to a total of 11,417. During the reporting period, 6 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number to 84. The Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MoHSP) reports that 10,763 (94,2%) of infected people have recovered. Cases are being reported from all the regions of the country.

• The crude cumulative incidence rate is 121.2 per 100,000 population and 8.9 deaths per 1,000,000 population.

The 30-day infection average is 40.0, a 1,1% decrease compared to the previous month’s period (41.1). The effective reproduction number Rt is constant since late May and is estimated to be around 1.

• As of October 29, 2020 MoHSP revised COVID-19 ICD coding in-line with the WHO Emergency ICD codes use for COVID-19. Furthermore, MoHSP revised COVID-19 case definition protocols as of November 3, 2020.

• No changes have been introduced to existing public health measures, which are limited to compulsory “mask regime” and social distancing in public places, as well as a ban for mass gatherings. The introduced measures are not heavily enforced and are rarely observed by the public.

• Regular flights on the route Dubai-Dushanbe-Dubai and Istanbul-Dushanbe-Istanbul have been operational during the reporting period. Despite that, airports remain closed for all other regular flights and serve only repatriation charter flights. Railway routes remain open for cargo.

• The border crossing points with neighboring countries remain closed for civilians and open for cargo import/export.

• Markets have been fully operational and staple food commodities have been available in all monitored food markets during the reporting period. Although, due to shrinking demand, there is no hand sanitizer (0.5ml) and decreased sales of masks have been reported in Bokhtar market. Prices for some commodities have been increasing, e.g., sugar (6-25 percent), vegetable oil (6-36 percent), in most monitored markets during the reporting weeks compared to previous weeks. This is due to the increase in import prices. For details, please refer to WFP Tajikistan-Market Situation Update: 5-16 October 2020 and 12-26 October 2020.