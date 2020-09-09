COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report #16, 7 September 2020

This report is produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator and OCHA HAT in collaboration with international partners. It covers the period of 19 August – 7 September 2020. The next report will be issued on or around September 21, 2020.

Tajikistan situation overview

• As of 6 September 2020, the number of cumulative cases has increased to a total of 8792. During the reporting period, 5 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number to 70. The Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MoHSP) reports that 7581 (86,2 %) of infected people have recovered. Cases are being reported from all the regions of the country.

• The cumulative incidence rate is 91.7 cases per 100 000 and 7.3 deaths per 1 000 000 population. The 14 days incidence is 8.5 per 100 000 population, a 10% decrease compared to the previous 14 days period (sustained decline). The effective reproduction number Rt is estimated to be 1 (0,8 -1,1).

• Despite the reported decline, in late August 2020, the Khujand Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision warns of the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 in Khujand, raising serious concern over asymptomatic cases.

• Public health measures in force are limited to a compulsory “mask regime” and social distancing in public places, as well as a ban for mass gatherings. These include bans for mass prayers in mosques and limiting wedding ceremonies to 30-40 people. However, a number of public events have been held in Dushanbe, including celebrations of pumpkin, melon, and watermelon holidays on August 30 and military parade dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the National Guard of Tajikistan on September 3, 2020.

• All educational facilities (pre-schools, schools, Universities, etc.) continue functioning countrywide.

• There are no limitations or restrictions for in-country movement. All the public transport in the largest cities, including the capital of the country is working on full capacity.

• Airports remain closed for regular flights, while railway routes remain open for cargo. Airports serve repatriation charter flights and only Dushanbe International Airport serves regular flights on the route Dubai-Dushanbe-Dubai.