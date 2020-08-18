COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report #15, 18 August 2020

This report is produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator and OCHA HAT in collaboration with international partners. It covers the period of 21 July – 18 August 2020. The next report will be issued on or around September 4, 2020.

Tajikistan situation overview

As of 18 August 2020, the number of cumulative cases has increased to a total of 8131. During the reporting period, 7 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number to 65. The Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MoHSP) reports that 6935 (85,2 %) of infected people have recovered. Cases are being reported from all the regions of the country.

The cumulative incidence rate is 84.4 infections per 100 000 and 6.8 deaths per 1 000 000 people. The 14 day incidence is 6.0 per 100 000, a 6% decrease compared to the previous 14 day period. As reported previously, this may be attributed to a continued lack in testing capacity in the country.

Public health measures in force are limited to compulsory “mask regime” and social distancing in public places, as well as a ban for mass gatherings. These includes bans for mass prayers in mosques, including the Eid-el Adha and Friday prayers and limiting wedding ceremonies to 30 – 40 people.

In line with the decision of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee on COVID-19, all educational facilities (preschools, schools, Universities, etc.) have started the academic year on 17 August 2020, countrywide. The Ministry of Education and Science has issued Procedures and General Recommendations on preparing educational facilities for the beginning of the academic year, as well as on organizing educational processes with consideration of epidemiological conditions in the country.

As of 15 August 2020, public transport in Dushanbe has been putted in full capacity. Prior, only 35% of the public transport was operational.

The restriction of public transport between Khujand city and districts is lifted in the region. At present, there are no limitations or restrictions for in-country movement.

Airports remain closed for regular flights, while railway routes remain open for cargo. Currently, only Dushanbe International Airport serves repatriation charter flights and regular flights on the route Dubai-Dushanbe-Dubai, which are conducted twice per week. WFP Aviation Service also operating through August (bi-weekly, Mondays and Wednesdays) to/from Dushanbe International Airport.

The border crossing points with neighboring countries remain closed for civilians and open for cargo import/export (although only on points with customs terminals).