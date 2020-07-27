COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report #14, 23 July 2020

This report is produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator and OCHA HAT in collaboration with international partners. It covers the period of 6 – 23 July 2020. The next report will be issued on or around August 5, 2020.

Tajikistan situation overview

As of 22 July 2020, the number of cumulative cases has increased to a total of 7015. During the reporting period, 5 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number to 58 deaths. The Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MHSP) reports that 5751 (81,8%) of infected people have recovered. Cases are being reported from all the regions in the country.

The cumulative incidence rate is 71.27 cases per 100 000 and 6.01 deaths per 1000 000 population. The incidence rate during the last 14 days is 7.4 per 100 000 population, a 13% decrease compared to the previous 14 day period. Nonetheless, this may be attributed to a continued lack in testing capacity in the country.

Although official data on COVID-19 infections is not represented geographically and no major increase in national figures have been recorded, Khujand’s mayor’s office press center reports that the daily number of persons going to hospitals in Khujand city with COVID-19 symptoms has increased over the first days of July from 1-2 persons per day to 8-9 persons per day.