COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report #12, 24 June 2020

This report is produced by the Office of UN Resident Coordinator and OCHA HAT in collaboration with international partners. It covers the period of 16 – 24 June 2020. The next report will be issued on or around June 29, 2020.

Tajikistan situation overview

• As of 21 June 2020, the number of cumulative laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased to a total of 5457. During the reporting period, 2 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number to 52 deaths. The Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MHSP) reports that 3995 (72,4%) of infected people have recovered.

• The Executive Summary of Report on WHO COVID-19 technical mission of experts to Tajikistan, held during May 1 – 11, 2020 has been introduced publicly and can be found at: https://www.euro.who.int/en/countries/tajikistan/publications. • The experts of the Polish Emergency Medical Team are continuing their work in Tajikistan. The team is advising and supporting Tajik healthcare workers in Dushanbe, GBAO and Sughd regions.

• As of 20 June 2020, a ban on weddings has been lifted, allowing organization of weddings by having only one ceremony (traditionally weddings foresee several ceremonies), with participation of maximum 100 people. All the public facilities throughout the country, including major markets and shopping malls, beauty salons, sanatoriums and others closed due to COVID-19 have re-opened on 15 June 2020.

• No changes have been reported on status of in-country movement. In Sughd and GBAO regions, public transport between districts of the regions have been restricted, while for private movement population is strongly advised to refrain from unreasoned travels. Local air company “Tajik Air” announced that Dushanbe-Khorog flights can be resumed, if sufficient demand is in place.

• The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan (MFA) reported about the repatriation of over 553 citizens stranded on the border crossing point “Jhibek-Jholi” between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and the repatriation of another 100 citizens from Uzbekistan. Furthermore, MFA informed that national air couriers “Tajik Air” and “Somon Air” are launching repatriation flights from different cities of the Russian Federation. Special commissions will be established at the Tajik embassy and Consular Offices, which will review all the requests and preferences will be given to vulnerable groups of populations (i.e: the sick, women with small children, elderly, students, labor migrants, etc).

• Airports remain closed, while railway routes remain open for cargo. Commercial flights to/from UAE and Uzbekistan will resume as of 1 July 2020. Passengers of the flights will have to be COVID-19 negative tested.

• Since 15 June 2020, the border crossing point with China “Kulma” has re-opened for cargo. Only sealed Tajik trucks can continue inside the country, while Chinese trucks are unloaded on neutral zones. The temporary procedures for entry of cargo truck drivers at all other border points have been changed, allowing entry and 5 day stay of the drivers in the country if COVID-19 negative tested.

• Fuel prices remain low in Tajikistan following to the global plunge of oil prices. Since April, the price for petrol has decreased by approximately 30%, diesel by 10% and gas by 20%. Prices during the reporting week were lower than May 2020 average prices. Prices are expected to increase after the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

• Staple food commodities were available during the reporting week and due to easing of COVID-19 prevention measures by the government, the majority of monitored food markets were fully operational. Compared to May 2019, prices remain high, though this week’s prices were stable or slightly lower against monthly averages of May 2020. The full Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update can be found in Annex 1.