COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report #11, 15 June 2020

Tajikistan situation overview

As of 14 June 2020, the number of cumulative cases has increased to a total of 5035 and 50 deaths. 67,7% of the infected people are reported to have recovered.

As of 15 June 2020, all the public facilities, clothing markets, shopping malls, beauty salons, sanatoriums, restaurants and others, which have been temporary closed due to COVID-19 related epidemiological situation have re-opened. Authorities inform that close control will be undertaken to ensure that appropriate disinfection works are carried out on all the public places. However, limitations of mass gatherings are still valid, prohibiting mass prayers in mosques and mass gatherings at different traditional ceremonies (weddings, funerals, etc).

Another group of 9 experts of the Polish Emergency Medical Team (EMT) arrived in Tajikistan on 14 June 2020.

The group joined the other 16 members of the Polish EMT, who have been working in Tajikistan, including GBAO since 06 June 2020.

The lower chamber (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of Tajikistan Parliament (Majlisi Oli) adopted amendments to the country’s administrative code, which increases the fines for going out in public without a face mask.

Public transport between Khujand city and other districts of Sughd oblast has been restricted as reported by the Oblast Traffic Police, while for private movement population is strongly advised to refrain from unreasoned travels. Similar advisory and restrictions are introduced between Khorog city and other districts of GBAO.

No changes on the status of borders have been reported. Airports remain closed, while railway routes remain open for cargo Fuel prices remain low in Tajikistan following to the global plunge of the oil prices. Since April, the price for petrol has decreased by approximately 30%, diesel by 10% and gas by 20%. Prices during the reporting week were lower than the May 2020 average prices. Prices are expected to increase after the end of the COVID-19 crisis.