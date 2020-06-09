COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report #10, 9 June 2020

Tajikistan situation overview

• As of 8 June 2020, Tajikistan is on its 6th week of the outbreak. Number of cumulative cases has increased by 11 % to a total of 4609 cases during the reporting week. Around 60% of the infected people are reported to have recovered.

• Up to date, the diagnostic testing capacity in the country stands at around 450 – 500 specimens per day processed by six laboratories in Dushanbe city (including one private laboratory) and by another 3 laboratories in Bokhtar, Khujand and Kulyab cities.

• Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MoHSP) reports that a total of 81 hospitals and sanatoriums throughout the country have been designated for quarantine and treatment of confirmed cases of COVID‐19 with a total capacity of 8,006 hospital beds.

• MoHSP reported that 1,701 healthcare workers (36% of total official number) have been infected with COVID‐ 19 since the beginning of the outbreak, including 619 medical doctors and 548 nurses. The main reason is reported to be the lack of PPE, particularly at the beginning of the outbreak.

• On 6 June 2020, a Polish Emergency Medical Team (EMT) consisting of 16 experts have arrived in Tajikistan, along with another three WHO experts. It is expected that Polish EMT will travel to different regions of the country to support medical staff in healthcare institutions. On the 9th of June, a first group left to GBAO region.

• Deployment of Emergency Medical Teams and Rapid Response Mobile Laboratories from Russian Federation and United Kingdom in frames of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) is expected in the coming weeks.

• All the public facilities, clothing markets, shopping malls, beauty salons, sanatoriums, restaurants and others, which have been temporary closed due to COVID19 related epidemiological situation will reopen as of 15 June 2020, in line with the decision of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee on COVID-19 response.

• National authorities are enforcing the mandatory wearing of the masks in public places, through introduction of fines.

• No changes have been reported on status of in-country movement, as well as external borders. In Sughd and GBAO regions, the population is strongly advised to refrain from unreasoned travels with private vehicles. Airports remain closed, while railway routes remain open for cargo.

Number of charter flights from USA, Kuwait and Russian Federation have been organized to repatriate Tajikistan citizens.

• Staple food commodities were available, and no major changes took place in most monitored markets during the reporting week. Compared to April 2019, prices remain high, though this week’s prices were stable or slightly lower against monthly averages of April 2020. The full Tajikistan Weekly Market Situation Update can be found in Annex 1.