COVID-19: Tajikistan Situation Report # 1, 3 April 2020

Airports are closed for passengers and cargo, while railway routes remain open for cargo loads.

New structure of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee on COVID-19 includes Heads of 36 Ministries and Agencies and chaired by Prime Minister of Tajikistan.

Prime Minister of Tajikistan meets members of Development Coordination Council on COVID 19 preparedness and response on April 2, 2020.

As of 3 April 2020 - no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tajikistan.

Tajikistan situation overview

No major restrictions on mass gatherings are introduced around the country up to date.

All public services (markets, public transport and etc) are functioning in regular mode. Schools have resumed on April 1, 2020 following a 10 days spring break. Government reports that appropriate disinfection measures have been undertaken in educational facilities prior to resume of studies.

24/7 hotline on COVID-19 is up and running. Hotline is hosted and operated by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Population (MOHSP).

As of 30 March 2020, all borders to neighboring countries are closed, except for cargo export. Passengers who cross the borders will either be put in quarantine for 14 days, return to Tajikistan or will be denied entering and still in the transit zone.

Border crossing points with China and Afghanistan are closed, while 3 border crossing points with Uzbekistan and another 3 with Kyrgyzstan are open for international cargo. International trucks are unloaded in the terminal zone and goods are loaded onto local trucks. Drivers who enter Tajikistan are placed in 14-day quarantine in districts hospitals.

Upon cancellation of international flights and closure of airports, several chartered flights have been organized by local air carriers to return citizens of Tajikistan, nonetheless groups of people (numbers are not reported) remain stranded in Moscow airports of Russian Federation.

No significant changes in the market prices were reported during March 30 – April 3, 2020. Main food commodities are reportedly available in Tajik markets, though a low level of wheat flour stock was reported in the Gharm central market. Prices of main food commodities remain high across the regions, which may be attributed to exchange rate fluctuations and seasonality. It is to be noted that the food price hike observed in March 2020 was at “crisis” level as per the Alert for Price Spikes (ALPS).

Government has vacated certain hospitals (including Dushanbe city clinical hospital “Istiqlol”) in every city to host infected patients in case of COVID 19 outbreak.