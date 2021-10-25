DUSHANBE, - On October 14 the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) conducted a Consultation Workshop on the Tajikistan Disaster Risk Management System Capacity Assessment. The workshop gathered a wide range of stakeholders from different sectors who are engaged in Disaster Risk Reduction in Tajikistan, including national and international organizations in the country.

At the workshop, experts reviewed and identified the priorities in strengthening the disaster risk reduction governance system in Tajikistan, and emphasized the importance of addressing disaster risk in the country in a systemic way.

During the workshop, participants learned about methodology and process of the Disaster Risk Management System capacity assessment, applied it to their own context and made proposals for future capacity building.

In addition to the Capacity Assessment exercise, the workshop also discussed the achievements on disaster risk reduction. The draft of the DRR Regional Strategy for the Central Asia was featured alongside with the initial results of the online assessment of the DRR Strategy on Tajikistan. The program of the event included information on the activities on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction in Tajikistan.

Mr. Jamshed Kamolov, the Head of the Main Department for Protection of Population and Territories of the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, stated: “the Republic of Tajikistan, within the framework of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, which brings together relevant ministries and agencies of the country, as well as representatives of international organizations as observers, takes effective measures to ensure sustainable development based on the SFDRR priorities. Tajikistan is ready to strengthen international cooperation in the field of disaster risk reduction.”

Mr. Gieseppe Aristei, Representative of the European Union, noted: “The ability of a disaster risk management system to protect the population and the environment that surrounds us depends on the ability to adapt to the new challenges that the environment in which we live offers us. Over the years, the country has greatly strengthened its ability to deal with risk. The exercise proposed today is to further improve from where we are today.”

Mr. Abdurahim Muhidov, UNDRR Regional Programme Coordinator for Central Asia mentioned: “The national system of disaster risk management is an important step forward and next steps in multi-hazard approaches, investments and international cooperation are key, especially with the increasing impacts of climate change”.

Over the past years, the Republic of Tajikistan has undertaken efforts to strengthen the country's capacity in disaster risk management including a National Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction in 2019 and National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Background information

UNDRR, with the support of the EU, provides support to the Government of Tajikistan in strengthening the capacities of the DRR system in the country, focusing on strengthening governance for DRR, disaster loss data management and actions to make cities resilient. The support includes assessment of national DRR capacities, review and identification of focus areas, developing the strategic plan of implementation of the National DRR Strategy. This support is provided through the Central Asia Initiative “Strengthening resilience to disasters and accelerating the implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia”, funded by the European Union.

The EU-funded project “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia”, implemented by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), aims to support countries of the region in implementing the Sendai Framework priorities. The project supports strengthening regional coordination, development of regional DRR strategy, national disaster loss accounting systems, and community- level disaster risk reduction. On the local level, the project supports the development of disaster resilience strategies of capital cities. For this project, the EU committed EUR 3,750,000 for the three-year implementation.

For additional information please contact

Ms. Yerkezhan Amriyeva, Communications specialist, EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, at: yerkezhan.amriyeva@eeas.europa.eu

Mr. Abdurahim Muhidov, UNDRR Regional Programme Coordinator, at: muhidov@un.org