British ambassador visits school feeding programme in Khatlon region

DUSHANBE – British Ambassador to Tajikistan Tim Jones visited Vakhsh, Jaloliddini Balkhi, and Yovon districts of Khatlon Region and saw first-hand the school feeding programme implemented by the United Nations World Food Programe (WFP).

In Tajikistan, WFP has been supporting the Government to provide school meals to children since 1999. Today, WFP continues playing a critical role – from supplying food, strengthening institutional capacities, to modernizing the school feeding system, including construction of school canteens, bakeries and greenhouses.

In his meetings with WFP and the education authorities of Khatlon, the Ambassador learned about how parents, schools and the local government are coming together to sure the sustainable development of the programme.

The Ambassador also visited a bakery in Yovon District, one of eight bakeries in Khatlon and Sughd regions renovated or constructed by WFP and the private sector. The bakeries supply fresh bread daily to 115,000 students enrolled in school feeding.

This year, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the Government of the United Kingdom contributed £1 million funding to school feeding in Tajikistan. Last week, representatives from FCDO also visited schools in Ayni district, Sughd Region. Donor support and funding is absolutely critical in sustaining the programme, which provides regular nutritious meals to 450,000 students in grades 1-4 in 2,000 schools across the country.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

