Additional Financing Support by the Green Climate Fund to Help Strengthen Climate Resilience in Central Asia

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 --- The World Bank, as an accredited entity for the Green Climate Fund (GCF), approved today additional financing totaling $19 million for the Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Program for Aral Sea Basin (CAMP4ASB) project, the first to be funded by GCF in Central Asia.

Implemented by the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), the Committee for Environmental Protection of Tajikistan, and the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, the additional financing will support climate change adaptation and mitigation practices among the most vulnerable rural populations in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. To this end, the project will fund a range of activities, such as crop diversification, better water resource management, rehabilitation of degraded lands, and expansion of renewable energy sources, among others. To ensure sustainability and ownership of these sub-projects, the beneficiaries will be required to make at least a 10 percent contribution. The project expects to reach 205,000 individuals, with women making up at least 40 per cent.

The additional financing will also enhance regionally coordinated access to improved climate change knowledge services for policymakers, local communities, and civil society organizations in Central Asia. Over $1 million will go towards sustaining CAMP4ASB's regional activities, including the flagship annual Central Asia Climate Change Conference and the Central Asian Climate Information Platform (CACIP). Launched in June 2021, the CACIP helps stakeholders across the region access, analyze, and visualize climate change related data and use them for awareness raising, assessment, and decision-making. Since its inception CAMP4ASB has been recognized as the key regional platform on climate change issues in Central Asia.

"This support package will allow to expand the World Bank's partnership with the Executive Committee of IFAS, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It will scale up the project's successful regional initiatives and climate investments that focus on sustainable livelihoods, generate lessons and experience for enhanced climate action in Central Asia," said World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Lilia Burunciuc. "This funding will ensure that green growth and climate-smart development are at the forefront of economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis."

Launched in August 2016, the CAMP4ASB program has worked to equip and ultimately enable countries in Central Asia to address climate challenges through better access to improved climate change knowledge services, investments, and capacity-building of key stakeholders. The project has supported climate-smart agriculture investments benefitting more than 15,000 people and supporting the creation of 4,300 new jobs. Over 6,500 farmers and other project beneficiaries have participated in capacity-building and awareness-raising activities and events. Among project beneficiaries are the specialists of state institutions and academia working in the areas of hydrological modeling, early warning, updating curricula at universities, etc.

