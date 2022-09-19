Youth as Change Makers in Northwest Syria: Building Community Resilience

This report was prepared by Violet based on a survey that was conducted face-to-face with a representative sample of 2059 surveys with Syrian youth aged between 18 and 35 years old, including 50% females and about 7% youth with disabilities. The age range was chosen to significantly represent several groups, as the length of the conflict has affected young people at different stages in their lives, from childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood. The locations where the surveys with the youth were conducted were selected to ensure a variety of respondents with different backgrounds and living conditions. Moreover, Violet aimed to shed light on the situation of young people, their aspirations for the future, and how they imagine to build their resilience.

Where this research pursued three key objectives: