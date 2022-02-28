Young Scientists: UNRWA Students Sweep the Board in Syria

n a small, prefabricated classroom at the UNRWA Ras al-Ein School in Qudsaya, Damascus, Syria, 25 Palestine refugee students, all members of the Informatics Club, enthusiastically try to catch the attention of their information technology (IT) teacher Rana Kamleh.

Five rows of benches seat the students, each of whom are barely able to contain their excitement for informatics and their curiosity to learn, explore and experiment.

"It makes me happy to offer my students the chance to develop their skills with activities that supplement the curriculum. I'm amazed and humbled by their talent and enthusiasm about computer technology," says Rana. "We want children to believe they can achieve things they never thought were possible, to gain self-confidence and to help each other as a team. The entire club was incredibly excited when we subscribed to the 'Kids and Adolescents Programming Marathon' this year and we celebrated the victory together," she added.

Some 213 children from across Syria participated in this annual event organized by the Syrian Virtual University, in cooperation with the Distinction and Creativity Agency in Damascus.. The UNRWA Informatics Club members, however, swept away their competition, with 14-year old Majd Abdul Aziz winning the gold medal, followed by colleagues Abdallah Odeh and Mahmoud Hameed who won silver and Wisam Jaber managed to secure a bronze medal.

“It is the support of our teacher Rana, the entire school, our colleagues and our families that made this success possible. It's been a long time that I haven't been so happy," says Majd. "We are all very proud and surprised at the same time. We could only train on very limited and basic equipment, but we worked very hard and we supported and encouraged each other."

His colleagues Abdallah, Mahmoud and Wisam added: "Much of the IT process actually relies on creativity and problem-solving. This field provides you with the unique opportunity to use your technical skills and to come up with innovative solutions. Our motivation and inspiration made us overcome technical challenges, as we have overcome many other difficult situations in our lives."

All three students have grown up through the conflict in Syria, now in its tenth year. Each has been displaced multiple timesfrom their homes in Yarmouk refugee camp. It is through education that they continue to dream of the future. They expressed their interest in the field of science, wanting to further their studies in medicine and IT.

Through its education programme, UNRWA aims to ensure that Palestine refugee students can develop their full potential and become confident and innovative members of their communities. With more than 49,000 Palestine refugee students enrolled in its 102 schools, the Agency is dedicated to providing Palestine refugee students with the quality, equitable education, no matter the emergency circumstance. UNRWA schools in Syria remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic and were able to provide face-to-face education and psychosocial (PSS) support to its students.