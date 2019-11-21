21 Nov 2019

World Vision welcomes repatriation of British children in Syria

Report
from World Vision
Published on 21 Nov 2019

Marc-Andre Hensel, World Vision’s Syria Response Director, says:

“We welcome reports of the repatriation from Syria of orphaned British children. Innocent victims of war should not be punished for the actions of their parents.

“All children in Syria face deadly threats every single day; from indiscriminate violence, to being forced to flee their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“Many children in Syria, including foreign children trapped by circumstance, will have experienced violence, acute deprivation and unimaginably distressing events. They now face malnutrition and the constant threat of fatal diseases in overcrowded camps.

Just yesterday, a missile attack on a camp for displaced families in Idlib killed 12, the majority of them women and children. We must do everything in our power to better protect children in Syria - every child has the right to a safe place to live."

