World Vision Syria Response Situation Report (October & November 2021)

Humanitarian Advocacy Impact

Throughout the months of October and November 2021, World Vision has been advocating at national, regional and global levels to governments, institutional donors and UN agencies to address the increasing gap in protection and education funding for those affected by the Syria crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the Syria Response countries, our field staff have observed a silent pandemic unfolding affecting women and girls disproportionately - a surge in mental health needs and little specialised capacity on the ground to respond. The ongoing review of the Refugee Resilience Regional Plan - Humanitarian Needs Overview (3RP) and the Universal Periodic Review of the Syria Arab Republic have been the most important processes for advocating for Syria’s children and their deepening vulnerabilities, including the durable solutions that need to be accelerated for those seeking refuge from persecution and violence. World Vision has also been closely engaged in the UNHCR-led consultations leading up to the Global Refugee Forum stocktaking event in December. Namely, World Vision has been advocating governments and all refugee-relevant actors, to revisit the 2019 commitments and pledges made for responding to the evolving crisis in Syria and host refugee countries, especially the inadequate support for the protection of forcibly displaced children. This was done in joint coordination with No Lost Generation members.

Additionally, as co-chair of the No Lost Generation Initiative, World Vision together with Action against Hunger, organised the regional conference on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) - How do we strengthen the mental health and wellbeing of vulnerable people in the MENA region? - attended by more than 100 experts and MHPSS practitioners across the region, including Ministry representatives from refugee host countries