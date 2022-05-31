World Vision Syria Response Situation Report (January & March 2022)

Humanitarian Advocacy Impact

During the second quarter of this FY2022, World Vision continued to advocate across the Syria Response to increase access to essential services for children affected by the ongoing crisis in Syria. Mainly, we have focused on quality access to education for children on the move living with disabilities in Jordan. This has led to the launch of the report Yearning to Learn: Behavioural barriers and enablers to inclusive education in Jordan, developed in partnership with Mercy Corps as members of the No Lost Generation. The report also informed the Global Disability Summit and the Ministry of Education’s new inclusive education strategy besides providing evidence for programmatic gaps that need to be addressed by aid and development actors in the country and elsewhere.