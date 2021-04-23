World Vision Syria Response Situation Report (January, February and March 2021)

Humanitarian Advocacy

From September 2019 to October 2020, World Vision Syria Response has reached more than 3.8 million children for whom World Vision contributed to more than one policy change/ implementation across the three countries part of our response.

World Vision Syria Response contributed to 13 humanitarian policies including the cross border resolution negotiations,

COVID-19 related priority needs, access negotiations and protection of civilians, including women and children.

The work carried out by WVSR field, communications and advocacy teams has contributed to the largest impact growth across World Vision recorded so far.

Syria V Brussels Conference

The Syria V Brussels Conference, took place on the 29 and 30 March has ended with a cumulative total pledge of EUR 5.3 billion for 2021 and beyond (excluding the loans provided by the European Investment Bank, World Bank, governments etc). As donors fall short of the UN aid pledge goal of EUR 8.5 billion needed to respond to an increasingly food insecure population, the economic fallout across the region and the global health crisis affecting those at risk, the most. WVSR has been driving the advocacy efforts together with UNICEF as co-chairs of the No Lost Generation Initiative, to foster the debate on the impact of a decade of conflict on Syrian displaced children and what the international community, gathered for the Conference, should do to provide a future for them. The event “What is next for Syria’s children?” focused on the Syrian young people’s voices across the Middle East region as well as other distinguished officials from IrishAid, BMZ, European Commission, UNICEF and World Vision. Additionally, child protection and education have been prominently addressed in the United Nations and European Unions’ joint consultation report ahead of the March Conference and in the Co-chairs Statement issued in the aftermath of Syria V Brussels Conference.