World Vision Syria Response Situation Report (April to June 2022)

During the third quarter of this FY2022, World Vision continued to advocate across the Syria Response to increase access to essential services for children affected by the ongoing crisis in Syria.

World Vision Syria Response commissioned a new report investigating the impacts of the Syrian war in some of the hardest to-reach places in Northwest Syria. The report focuses on the so-called “widow camps”, home to tens of thousands of widows and other single women - including women who are divorced or whose husbands are missing - and their children, living in the 28 accessible camps across northwest Syria (NW Syria).