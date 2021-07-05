World Vision Syria Response Situation Report (April and May 2021)

Updates: Humanitarian Advocacy Impact

Over the months of April and May 2021, World Vision Syria Response (WVSR) has continued responding to the devastating impact of COVID-19 and the Syrian crisis focusing on evidencebased advocacy across all of our three countries of operations. WVSR's advocacy efforts concentrated on:

collecting data on access to vaccines for the refugee population in Jordan and Turkey;

working with the Syria INGO Regional Forum on the COVID-19 situation in Syria. The briefing was circulated to key stakeholders in all Capitals and with all relevant UN agencies;

advocacy on the basis of the Jordan Government's Defence Law. A letter, signed by WVUS, was circulated to the US Ambassador in Amman and USAID Mission Director;

providing principled humanitarian public responses on the increasing violations we have witnessed in North West Syria, including indiscriminate attacks, child abuse. We have issued at least three reactive statements over the past month;

partnering with peer INGOs to advocate for the reopening of the border crossings into North of Syria and the renewal of the last remaining one -- Bab Al Hawa -- ahead of the UN Security Council vote on July 10. To date we have:

drafted and signed on at least four statements / letters;

lobbied with Member States and met with UN agencies to coordinate the activities in North West of Syria;

engaged with all of our World Vision UN offices and colleagues in Capitals to strengthen our engagement with donors and political stakeholders on the issue under debate.

Based on the above actions, WVSR aims to use its global reach and local connections to encourage vaccine acceptance and uptake by the world's most vulnerable communities to save lives, protect livelihoods, and safeguard families and children from impoverishment and violence. WVSR also aims to call for a principled humanitarian response in Syria, based on needs; for this, access to the most vulnerable is needed and must be fully guaranteed.