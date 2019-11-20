World Vision Syria Response Rapid Needs Assessment - Al-Hasakeh | November 2019

Situational Overview

In light of the military operations in North East Syria, an estimated 160,000 people have been displaced since the beginning of the crisis on the 9th October, fleeing military advances and hostilities.

In order to respond to the emerging needs, World Vision, in partnership with local partners, conducted a multi-sectoral rapid needs assessment covering: Health, WASH, NFI/winterization, education, protection, food security, and livelihood sectors.