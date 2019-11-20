20 Nov 2019

World Vision Syria Response Rapid Needs Assessment - Al-Hasakeh | November 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 20 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.98 MB)

Situational Overview

In light of the military operations in North East Syria, an estimated 160,000 people have been displaced since the beginning of the crisis on the 9th October, fleeing military advances and hostilities.

In order to respond to the emerging needs, World Vision, in partnership with local partners, conducted a multi-sectoral rapid needs assessment covering: Health, WASH, NFI/winterization, education, protection, food security, and livelihood sectors.

