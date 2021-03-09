World Vision: Syria 10 years Situation Report

10 years in, conflict continues to wreak havoc across the whole of Syria with civilians suffering from extreme levels of insecurity and indiscriminate attacks.1 Crime, safety, and deteriorating socio-economic conditions further contribute to the growing death toll, which has reached an estimated 600,000 people. Airstrikes, artillery shelling, localized fights, and improvised explosive devises continue to threat everyone, especially children who pay the highest price. Reaching them and the most vulnerable populations remains a challenge as humanitarian access further restricts aid delivery to all those who are in dire need of assistance. These obstacles are not limited to the physical constraints, such as risks from conflict activities or environmental hazards. They are further complicated by international sanctions, financial restrictions and requirements by local authorities.

COVID-19 has added another layer of vulnerabilities to Syrian children and their families, and the Syrian population is on the brick of collapse into the worst food insecurity crisis so far as people lost employment and income generation activities – 1.3 million are already food insecure and 1.8 more at high risk, according to World Food Program. This has a crippling effect on children’s ability to continue education and learning, leading to an increase in child labour and forced early marriage incidents as parents and caregivers see no other option. But the real solution is in the hands of those who have the power to stop the fighting and end the violence against girls, boy, men and women.