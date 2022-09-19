World Vision No Lost Generation Annual Report - August 2021 to August 2022

I. ABOUT NO LOST GENERATION (NLG)

The No Lost Generation (NLG) initiative is an advocacy platform bringing together 40 UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs championing the cause of children, adolescents and youth affected by the Syria crisis. It was initiated in 2013 in support of the responses in Syria and the five top refugee hosting countries: Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.

Embedded within existing planning, coordination, reporting and advocacy structures of the humanitarian response to the Syrian crisis, namely the Syria’s Humanitarian Response Plan and the Regional Refugee and Response Plan (3RP), the NLG initiative comprises joint, evidence-based advocacy to push for investment, policy change and programmatic improvements in relation to the areas of:

Education

Child Protection

Mental Health & Psychosocial Support

NLG is currently co-chaired by UNICEF MENARO and World Vision Syria Response teams based in Amman, Jordan. It also includes INGOs, NGOs and UN agencies among its members while also maintaining close coordination with donor agencies, development and aid actors.