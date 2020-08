World Vision MEER Humanitarian Overview 2019

World Vision Middle East and Eastern Europe Regional Office (MEER) is operating in 13 countries (Syria, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza (JWG, also referred to as oP t), Armenia, Georgia, Albania and Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Romania). In addition, World Vision supports partners in Yemen.

During financial year 2019, World Vision's humanitarian field budget reached US$297.1 million in MEER. This supported humanitarian operations in Syria, Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Bosnia assisting around 3.7 million people (including 2 million children) through life-saving humanitarian relief and recovery programmes.