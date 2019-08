Esraa, a paediatrician and humanitarian, says she has survived the devastation of war in her native Syria only by saving others

By Basma Ourfali

Esraa Alkhalaf, 36, is a Health and Nutrition officer with UNICEF in Aleppo, Syria. Before the conflict broke out, she worked as a paediatrician in her private clinic in Aleppo and earned a PhD in paediatric medicine in 2015.

Read more on OCHA