World Health Organization: Syrian Arab Republic, Annual Report 2021

OVERVIEW

WHO SUPPORT TO SYRIA IN 2021

A QUANTITATIVE OVERVIEW

38 057 health care workers supported through training workshops in a variety of skills and fields.

A total of 9 568 151 treatment courses provided through WHO-supported health providers.

2 730 436 medical procedures delivered, including outpatient, trauma and mental health consultations, physical rehabilitation sessions, vaginal deliveries, caesarean sections and referrals.

49 NGO health delivery partners supported to expand the reach and capacity of health care services nationwide.

53 mobile medical teams supported to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities nationwide had access to health care.

2 120 261 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered nationwide.

1 542 566 children in Syria immunized against vaccine-preventable diseases, including DPT3, measles and polio.

3116 tonnes of medical provisions, including equipment and medicines, supplied and delivered.

The COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response plan and the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan developed and endorsed.

Research supported, including the serological-epidemiological survey of human infection with the SARS-CoV-2.