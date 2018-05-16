The World Food Programme in Syria - Year in Review 2017 [EN/AR]

A message from the WFP Representative and Country Director in Syria

As the Syrian crisis entered its seventh year, WFP continued to provide support to nearly 4 million Syrians every month despite tremendous challenges.

Breakthroughs in access occurred in June when we used a newly opened land corridor linking Aleppo with the north eastern governorate of Al-Hasakeh. This was the first time we were able to deliver food by land in two years since the area became inaccessible in 2015, and also allowed us to phase out a costly airlift operation. Another breakthrough came in September, when WFP was able to reach formerly besieged parts of Deir Ezzor city by land. Over a year and a half, we carried out 309 high-altitude airdrops over the city, delivering vital humanitarian assistance. Land access is always the best option for WFP, allowing us to transport our life-saving food assistance more efficiently via trucks and in a more cost-effective manner.

Acknowledging the different situations across the country where some areas are seeing more stability, WFP in 2017 increasingly focused on a dual approach delivering humanitarian relief where needed, while gradually increasing activities to support people’s livelihoods and resilience to shocks. The longrunning conflict has drastically eroded livelihoods, causing unemployment to reach more than 50 percent – and more than 70 percent for youth and women. To combat this trend, WFP expanded activities to help families rebuild their lives. Projects in beekeeping, kitchen gardens and food processing have benefited more than 100,000 Syrians who struggle to produce or buy enough food. We also rehabilitated 14 damaged bakeries in Aleppo, Homs and Dar’a governorates, helping communities access bread, a staple of the Syrian diet.

Further, our eight storage and packaging facilities across Syria have created over 2,000 jobs for Syrians, many of whom are displaced. This is in addition to our use of transportation services through which we employ drivers for the more than 4,000 trucks on the road every month.

Recognizing the devastating impact of the war on the most vulnerable communities,

WFP continued to implement nutrition and education activities across the entire country.

Last year, WFP provided school meals for more than 600,000 schoolchildren, while some 330,000 pregnant and nursing mothers and children below the age of five received nutrition support for the prevention and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition.

Our partnerships with various government institutions, national and international NGOs, as well as the international community, have made these achievements possible. WFP in Syria would not have been so successful were it not for the continued and generous support of our donors, mainly Germany, the United States, the European Commission, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Looking ahead to 2018, let me emphasize how important it is to continue to assist the Syrian people, who still depend on our unwavering commitment.

There are still millions of Syrians who are trapped in a cycle of poverty and hunger, with 6.5 million facing acute hunger and another 4 million at risk of becoming food insecure. Our work has so far helped to lessen the effects of this humanitarian crisis, and with your continued support we can strive to bring about an ever greater change in the lives of the Syrian people.