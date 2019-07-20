Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict: Conclusions on children and armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic (S/AC.51/2019/1) [EN/AR]

At its 77th meeting, on 14 January 2019, the Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict examined the second report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic (S/2018/969), covering the period from 16 November 2013 to 30 June 2018, which was introduced by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict. The Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations also addressed the Working Group.

The members of the Working Group expressed grave concern over the scale, severity and recurrence of violations and abuses endured by children in the Syrian Arab Republic and strongly condemned all violations and abuses that continue to be committed against children in the Syrian Arab Republic. Deep concern was expressed at the alarmingly high number of children killed and maimed, including by indiscriminate or disproportionate attacks in contravention of international law, as well as at the widespread use of unlawful siege tactics, and condemnation in the strongest terms of the use of chemical weapons, resulting in numerous casualties, including many children. It was noted that no action plans had been concluded by any parties to the conflict with the United Nations. The members of the Working Group nevertheless noted the release by the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic of a national workplan to prevent and respond to underage recruitment and were interested in receiving more information about its implementation, as well as regarding the action by the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic to address other violations and abuses against children documented in the report. It was also noted that the United Nations monitoring and reporting mechanism on children and armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic remains severely constrained by security and access restrictions.