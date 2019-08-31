Women's Hospital Targeted by Seven Air Strikes in Syria; Newborns Evacuated

Geneva, Switzerland-

The Iman Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital in Orum Al Kubra in the Aleppo countryside was targeted today, August 31, 2019, by seven airstrikes at 1 a.m. Damascus time. The hospital was damaged and put out of service. No casualties were reported but two patients and one staff were injured. Newborn babies that were still in incubators had to be evacuated. This marks the 50th medical facility to be targeted since April 28.

At least 10 of those hospitals, including Alzerbeh Hospital attacked yesterday, were deconflicted with coordinates provided to the UN. Dr. Khaula Sawah, Vice President of UOSSM USA said, "Seeing pictures of newborn babies being evacuated from a hospital they were just born in is absolutely unacceptable. These war crimes cannot continue to happen with no consequences. We call on the international community to intervene and take action such as the UNGA "Uniting For Peace" Resolution. I have no words…. hospitals are not a target."

Since April 28, 2019:

At least 892 civilians have been killed including at least 226 children and 179 women.

Over 1912 civilians have been injured.

Over 750,000 people have been internally displaced in North Western Syria.

50 medical facilities have been bombed, 30 aid workers have been killed and 40 have been wounded.

Five ambulances were hit by different airstrikes while serving patients, killing eight staff.

Eight water facilities were destroyed.

*Numbers are constantly changing due to situation on the ground.

