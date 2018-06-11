11 Jun 2018

Women and Children's Hospital in Idlib Bombed

Report
from Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations
Published on 10 Jun 2018

On June 10, a wave of airstrikes in Idlib, Syria has left at least 10 dead including two children and over 18 injured. Al Nour Women and Children's hospital was hit by an airstrikes, suffered heavy damage and was put out of service. The facility serves a population of 35,000. UOSSM denounces the escalation of violence in the past 2 weeks. Dr. Ghanem Tayara, Chairman of UOSSM International and Birmingham GP said, "These attacks against children and the continued targeting of medical facilities must stop. We urge and plead with all military actors to pursue channels of de-escalation and non-violence.

Media inquiries and interviews please contact : Name: Avi D'Souza Global Director Of Communications Email: press@uossm.org Phone: (647) 528-5029

