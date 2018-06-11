Women and Children's Hospital in Idlib Bombed

On June 10, a wave of airstrikes in Idlib, Syria has left at least 10 dead including two children and over 18 injured. Al Nour Women and Children's hospital was hit by an airstrikes, suffered heavy damage and was put out of service. The facility serves a population of 35,000. UOSSM denounces the escalation of violence in the past 2 weeks. Dr. Ghanem Tayara, Chairman of UOSSM International and Birmingham GP said, "These attacks against children and the continued targeting of medical facilities must stop. We urge and plead with all military actors to pursue channels of de-escalation and non-violence.

