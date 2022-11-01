Winterization in Syria Factsheet (October 2022)

This will be the 12th consecutive winter in displacement for many people in Syria. They have continued to face increased hardships particularly food insecurity, increased cost of living and loss of employment opportunities due to the economic situation and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the 2022 Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview, the overall number of people in need of core relief items increased in 2022 by 5 per cent to 4.9 million. Due to the deteriorated economy and severe inflation, 67 per cent of the population cannot afford essential items available in the market.

UNHCR plans to support people in dire need with winterization assistance. The planned interventions are in the form of cash assistance and in-kind assistance, including tents, winter clothes, and blankets, to protect people from harsh weather conditions.